Valute / NEXT
NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.58 USD 0.13 (2.02%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NEXT ha avuto una variazione del 2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.51 e ad un massimo di 6.90.
Segui le dinamiche di NextDecade Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NEXT News
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- NextDecade director Vrattos buys $686,400 in shares
- NextDecade director Scoggins buys $96,835 in shares
- Bardin Hill invests $2.49 million in NextDecade (NEXT)
- Dynagas LNG Partners files 6-K with SEC for first half of 2025
- Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
- Borse Europa salgono guidate da titoli tech dopo taglio tassi Fed, crolla Sig
- London stocks rise after Fed cuts rates as expected; focus on Bank of England
- European stocks rise after Fed rate cut; SIG tanks
- European stocks rise after Fed cut; Bank of England set to meet
- Vrattos William C, NextDecade director, buys $3.6m in shares
- NextDecade downgraded by TD Cowen on higher project equity needs, gas price risk
- NextDecade’s 43% decline validates InvestingPro’s July overvalued call
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.51 6.90
Intervallo Annuale
4.59 12.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.45
- Apertura
- 6.69
- Bid
- 6.58
- Ask
- 6.88
- Minimo
- 6.51
- Massimo
- 6.90
- Volume
- 10.998 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -39.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.51%
20 settembre, sabato