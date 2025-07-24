货币 / NEXT
NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.93 USD 0.04 (0.57%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NEXT汇率已更改-0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点6.86和高点7.05进行交易。
关注NextDecade Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NEXT新闻
- NextDecade董事William C. Vrattos购入价值360万美元股票
- Vrattos William C, NextDecade director, buys $3.6m in shares
- NextDecade downgraded by TD Cowen on higher project equity needs, gas price risk
- NextDecade股价下跌43%验证了InvestingPro 7月份的高估预警
- NextDecade’s 43% decline validates InvestingPro’s July overvalued call
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- 摩根士丹利下调NextDecade评级至持平，现金流前景下降
- Morgan Stanley downgrades NextDecade stock to Equalweight on lower cash flow outlook
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- NextDecade stock tumbles after Train 4 investment decision
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- NextDecade makes positive FID on Rio Grande LNG Train 4
- ConocoPhillips Inks 20-Year LNG Offtake Agreement With NextDecade
- NEXT Inks LNG Purchase Deal With EQT, Moves Closer to Train 5 FID
- London stocks rise on a boost from consumer staples and utilities
- RBC sees muted outlook for European retail amid weak spending trends
- Frasers Group names Sir Jon Thompson chair as David Daly steps down
- Deutsche Bank cuts U.K. retail ratings as spending outlook darkens
- NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Project Secures Major Funding Boost
- Wall Street Lunch: Firefly Aerospace Aims To Raise $600M Via IPO (undefined:FLY)
- Amazon, Apple, Tesla and Nike rise premarket; Sarepta falls
- US LNG producers soar as EU agrees to $250 billion in annual purchases
NextDecade (NEXT) Stock Jumps 57% in a Year, Counsel Sells Shares
日范围
6.86 7.05
年范围
4.59 12.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.97
- 开盘价
- 6.92
- 卖价
- 6.93
- 买价
- 7.23
- 最低价
- 6.86
- 最高价
- 7.05
- 交易量
- 2.458 K
- 日变化
- -0.57%
- 月变化
- -36.60%
- 6个月变化
- -10.93%
- 年变化
- 49.03%
