NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.58 USD 0.13 (2.02%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
NEXT fiyatı bugün 2.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 6.90 aralığında işlem gördü.
NextDecade Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
NEXT haberleri
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- NextDecade yöneticisi Vrattos 686.400 dolar değerinde hisse satın aldı
- NextDecade yöneticisi Scoggins 96.835 dolar değerinde hisse satın aldı
- NextDecade director Vrattos buys $686,400 in shares
- NextDecade director Scoggins buys $96,835 in shares
- Bardin Hill, NextDecade’e (NEXT) 2,49 milyon dolar yatırım yaptı
- Bardin Hill invests $2.49 million in NextDecade (NEXT)
- Dynagas LNG Partners 2025’in ilk yarısı için SEC’e 6-K formu sundu
- Dynagas LNG Partners files 6-K with SEC for first half of 2025
- Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
- London stocks rise after Fed cuts rates as expected; focus on Bank of England
- European stocks rise after Fed rate cut; SIG tanks
- Avrupa borsaları Fed faiz indirimi sonrası yükseldi; İngiltere Merkez Bankası toplantısı bekleniyor
- European stocks rise after Fed cut; Bank of England set to meet
- NextDecade yöneticisi William C. Vrattos, 3,6 milyon dolarlık hisse alımı gerçekleştirdi
- Vrattos William C, NextDecade director, buys $3.6m in shares
- TD Cowen, NextDecade’ı yüksek proje sermaye ihtiyacı ve gaz fiyat riski nedeniyle düşürdü
- NextDecade downgraded by TD Cowen on higher project equity needs, gas price risk
- InvestingPro’nun Temmuz ayındaki aşırı değerli uyarısı, NextDecade’in %43’lük düşüşüyle doğrulandı
- NextDecade’s 43% decline validates InvestingPro’s July overvalued call
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
Günlük aralık
6.51 6.90
Yıllık aralık
4.59 12.12
- Önceki kapanış
- 6.45
- Açılış
- 6.69
- Satış
- 6.58
- Alış
- 6.88
- Düşük
- 6.51
- Yüksek
- 6.90
- Hacim
- 10.998 K
- Günlük değişim
- 2.02%
- Aylık değişim
- -39.80%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -15.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- 41.51%
21 Eylül, Pazar