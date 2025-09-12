통화 / NEXT
NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.58 USD 0.13 (2.02%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NEXT 환율이 오늘 2.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.51이고 고가는 6.90이었습니다.
NextDecade Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NEXT News
Thursday's Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- NextDecade 이사 Vrattos, 686,400달러 상당 주식 매입
- NextDecade 이사, 96,835달러 상당의 주식 매입
NextDecade director Vrattos buys $686,400 in shares
- NextDecade director Scoggins buys $96,835 in shares
바딘 힐, 넥스트데케이드(NEXT)에 249만 달러 투자
- Bardin Hill invests $2.49 million in NextDecade (NEXT)
다이나가스 LNG 파트너스, 2025년 상반기 6-K SEC 제출
- Dynagas LNG Partners files 6-K with SEC for first half of 2025
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
London stocks rise after Fed cuts rates as expected; focus on Bank of England
- European stocks rise after Fed rate cut; SIG tanks
- European stocks rise after Fed cut; Bank of England set to meet
NextDecade 이사, 49억 원 상당 주식 매입
- Vrattos William C, NextDecade director, buys $3.6m in shares
TD Cowen, 프로젝트 자본 수요 증가와 가스 가격 위험으로 NextDecade 등급 하향
- NextDecade downgraded by TD Cowen on higher project equity needs, gas price risk
넥스트디케이드 43% 하락, InvestingPro 7월 고평가 지적 입증
- NextDecade’s 43% decline validates InvestingPro’s July overvalued call
Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
일일 변동 비율
6.51 6.90
년간 변동
4.59 12.12
- 이전 종가
- 6.45
- 시가
- 6.69
- Bid
- 6.58
- Ask
- 6.88
- 저가
- 6.51
- 고가
- 6.90
- 볼륨
- 10.998 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.02%
- 월 변동
- -39.80%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 41.51%
20 9월, 토요일