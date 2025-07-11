Currencies / NEXT
NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.97 USD 0.23 (3.41%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEXT exchange rate has changed by 3.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.71 and at a high of 7.04.
Follow NextDecade Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NEXT News
- Vrattos William C, NextDecade director, buys $3.6m in shares
- NextDecade downgraded by TD Cowen on higher project equity needs, gas price risk
- NextDecade’s 43% decline validates InvestingPro’s July overvalued call
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Morgan Stanley downgrades NextDecade stock to Equalweight on lower cash flow outlook
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- NextDecade stock tumbles after Train 4 investment decision
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- NextDecade makes positive FID on Rio Grande LNG Train 4
- ConocoPhillips Inks 20-Year LNG Offtake Agreement With NextDecade
- NEXT Inks LNG Purchase Deal With EQT, Moves Closer to Train 5 FID
- London stocks rise on a boost from consumer staples and utilities
- RBC sees muted outlook for European retail amid weak spending trends
- Frasers Group names Sir Jon Thompson chair as David Daly steps down
- Deutsche Bank cuts U.K. retail ratings as spending outlook darkens
- NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Project Secures Major Funding Boost
- Wall Street Lunch: Firefly Aerospace Aims To Raise $600M Via IPO (undefined:FLY)
- Amazon, Apple, Tesla and Nike rise premarket; Sarepta falls
- US LNG producers soar as EU agrees to $250 billion in annual purchases
- NextDecade (NEXT) Stock Jumps 57% in a Year, Counsel Sells Shares
- Nextdecade Corp stock hits 52-week high at 12.04 USD
- Visa, Mastercard lead market cap stock movers on Friday
- CoreWeave and AeroVironment Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
Daily Range
6.71 7.04
Year Range
4.59 12.12
- Previous Close
- 6.74
- Open
- 6.90
- Bid
- 6.97
- Ask
- 7.27
- Low
- 6.71
- High
- 7.04
- Volume
- 10.254 K
- Daily Change
- 3.41%
- Month Change
- -36.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.41%
- Year Change
- 49.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%