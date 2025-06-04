Moedas / NEOG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NEOG: Neogen Corporation
5.71 USD 0.25 (4.58%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NEOG para hoje mudou para 4.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.42 e o mais alto foi 5.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Neogen Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEOG Notícias
- CFO da Neogen, David Naemura, deixará o cargo após relatório de outubro
- Neogen CFO David Naemura to depart after October filing
- Neogen grants performance share units and options to executive team for 2026
- Neogen board member Boehm to retire, Pelossof to join in October
- Neogen partners with Biomatter to develop enzyme-based food safety products
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- William Blair downgrades Neogen stock to Market Perform on weak outlook
- Neogen Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Neogen Q4 FY25 slides reveal revenue drop, strategic initiatives ahead of CEO transition
- Neogen earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Neogen Q4 Preview: Focusing On Food And Animal Safety, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen stock rises after appointing Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO
- Neogen appoints Mike Nassif as new CEO effective August 11
- InMode (INMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Neogen sells cleaners and disinfectants business to Kersia for $130m
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Neogen Launches Second Edition Environmental Monitoring Handbook to Elevate Food Safety Practices
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Neogen stock tumbles on genomics business divestiture plans
- Neogen at William Blair Conference: Strategic Integration and Market Outlook
Faixa diária
5.42 5.75
Faixa anual
3.88 16.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.46
- Open
- 5.50
- Bid
- 5.71
- Ask
- 6.01
- Low
- 5.42
- High
- 5.75
- Volume
- 2.371 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.91%
- Mudança anual
- -65.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh