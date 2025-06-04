Currencies / NEOG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NEOG: Neogen Corporation
5.27 USD 0.20 (3.66%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEOG exchange rate has changed by -3.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.90 and at a high of 5.39.
Follow Neogen Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEOG News
- Neogen CFO David Naemura to depart after October filing
- Neogen grants performance share units and options to executive team for 2026
- Neogen board member Boehm to retire, Pelossof to join in October
- Neogen partners with Biomatter to develop enzyme-based food safety products
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- William Blair downgrades Neogen stock to Market Perform on weak outlook
- Neogen Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Neogen Q4 FY25 slides reveal revenue drop, strategic initiatives ahead of CEO transition
- Neogen earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Neogen Q4 Preview: Focusing On Food And Animal Safety, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen stock rises after appointing Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO
- Neogen appoints Mike Nassif as new CEO effective August 11
- InMode (INMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Neogen sells cleaners and disinfectants business to Kersia for $130m
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Neogen Launches Second Edition Environmental Monitoring Handbook to Elevate Food Safety Practices
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Neogen stock tumbles on genomics business divestiture plans
- Neogen at William Blair Conference: Strategic Integration and Market Outlook
- Tesla, Palantir among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
Daily Range
4.90 5.39
Year Range
3.88 16.79
- Previous Close
- 5.47
- Open
- 5.39
- Bid
- 5.27
- Ask
- 5.57
- Low
- 4.90
- High
- 5.39
- Volume
- 10.789 K
- Daily Change
- -3.66%
- Month Change
- -7.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.00%
- Year Change
- -68.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%