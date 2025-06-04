Valute / NEOG
NEOG: Neogen Corporation
5.61 USD 0.06 (1.06%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NEOG ha avuto una variazione del -1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.51 e ad un massimo di 5.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Neogen Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.51 5.77
Intervallo Annuale
3.88 16.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.67
- Apertura
- 5.67
- Bid
- 5.61
- Ask
- 5.91
- Minimo
- 5.51
- Massimo
- 5.77
- Volume
- 7.435 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -66.39%
20 settembre, sabato