통화 / NEOG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NEOG: Neogen Corporation
5.61 USD 0.06 (1.06%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NEOG 환율이 오늘 -1.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.51이고 고가는 5.77이었습니다.
Neogen Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEOG News
- 네오젠, 데이비드 나에무라 CFO 10월 서류 제출 후 사임
- Neogen CFO David Naemura to depart after October filing
- Neogen grants performance share units and options to executive team for 2026
- Neogen board member Boehm to retire, Pelossof to join in October
- Neogen partners with Biomatter to develop enzyme-based food safety products
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- William Blair downgrades Neogen stock to Market Perform on weak outlook
- Neogen Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Neogen Q4 FY25 slides reveal revenue drop, strategic initiatives ahead of CEO transition
- Neogen earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Neogen Q4 Preview: Focusing On Food And Animal Safety, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen stock rises after appointing Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO
- Neogen appoints Mike Nassif as new CEO effective August 11
- InMode (INMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Neogen sells cleaners and disinfectants business to Kersia for $130m
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Neogen Launches Second Edition Environmental Monitoring Handbook to Elevate Food Safety Practices
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Neogen stock tumbles on genomics business divestiture plans
- Neogen at William Blair Conference: Strategic Integration and Market Outlook
일일 변동 비율
5.51 5.77
년간 변동
3.88 16.79
- 이전 종가
- 5.67
- 시가
- 5.67
- Bid
- 5.61
- Ask
- 5.91
- 저가
- 5.51
- 고가
- 5.77
- 볼륨
- 7.435 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.06%
- 월 변동
- -1.58%
- 6개월 변동
- -35.07%
- 년간 변동율
- -66.39%
20 9월, 토요일