시세섹션
통화 / NEOG
주식로 돌아가기

NEOG: Neogen Corporation

5.61 USD 0.06 (1.06%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NEOG 환율이 오늘 -1.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.51이고 고가는 5.77이었습니다.

Neogen Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NEOG News

일일 변동 비율
5.51 5.77
년간 변동
3.88 16.79
이전 종가
5.67
시가
5.67
Bid
5.61
Ask
5.91
저가
5.51
고가
5.77
볼륨
7.435 K
일일 변동
-1.06%
월 변동
-1.58%
6개월 변동
-35.07%
년간 변동율
-66.39%
20 9월, 토요일