通貨 / NEOG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NEOG: Neogen Corporation
5.67 USD 0.21 (3.85%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NEOGの今日の為替レートは、3.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.42の安値と5.77の高値で取引されました。
Neogen Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEOG News
- ニーオジェン社のCFOデイビッド・ナエムラ氏、10月の報告書提出後に退任へ
- Neogen CFO David Naemura to depart after October filing
- Neogen grants performance share units and options to executive team for 2026
- Neogen board member Boehm to retire, Pelossof to join in October
- Neogen partners with Biomatter to develop enzyme-based food safety products
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- William Blair downgrades Neogen stock to Market Perform on weak outlook
- Neogen Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Neogen Q4 FY25 slides reveal revenue drop, strategic initiatives ahead of CEO transition
- Neogen earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Neogen Q4 Preview: Focusing On Food And Animal Safety, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen stock rises after appointing Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO
- Neogen appoints Mike Nassif as new CEO effective August 11
- InMode (INMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Neogen sells cleaners and disinfectants business to Kersia for $130m
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Neogen Launches Second Edition Environmental Monitoring Handbook to Elevate Food Safety Practices
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Neogen stock tumbles on genomics business divestiture plans
- Neogen at William Blair Conference: Strategic Integration and Market Outlook
1日のレンジ
5.42 5.77
1年のレンジ
3.88 16.79
- 以前の終値
- 5.46
- 始値
- 5.50
- 買値
- 5.67
- 買値
- 5.97
- 安値
- 5.42
- 高値
- 5.77
- 出来高
- 5.616 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -34.38%
- 1年の変化
- -66.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K