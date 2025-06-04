Devises / NEOG
NEOG: Neogen Corporation
5.61 USD 0.06 (1.06%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NEOG a changé de -1.06% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.51 et à un maximum de 5.77.
Suivez la dynamique Neogen Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
NEOG Nouvelles
- Le directeur financier de Neogen, David Naemura, quittera ses fonctions après le dépôt d’octobre
- Neogen CFO David Naemura to depart after October filing
- Neogen grants performance share units and options to executive team for 2026
- Neogen board member Boehm to retire, Pelossof to join in October
- Neogen partners with Biomatter to develop enzyme-based food safety products
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- William Blair downgrades Neogen stock to Market Perform on weak outlook
- Neogen Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Neogen Q4 FY25 slides reveal revenue drop, strategic initiatives ahead of CEO transition
- Neogen earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Neogen Q4 Preview: Focusing On Food And Animal Safety, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:NEOG)
- Neogen stock rises after appointing Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO
- Neogen appoints Mike Nassif as new CEO effective August 11
- InMode (INMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Neogen sells cleaners and disinfectants business to Kersia for $130m
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Neogen Launches Second Edition Environmental Monitoring Handbook to Elevate Food Safety Practices
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Neogen stock tumbles on genomics business divestiture plans
- Neogen at William Blair Conference: Strategic Integration and Market Outlook
Range quotidien
5.51 5.77
Range Annuel
3.88 16.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.67
- Ouverture
- 5.67
- Bid
- 5.61
- Ask
- 5.91
- Plus Bas
- 5.51
- Plus Haut
- 5.77
- Volume
- 7.435 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.06%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -35.07%
- Changement Annuel
- -66.39%
