MTRN: Materion Corporation
119.90 USD 2.35 (2.00%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MTRN para hoje mudou para 2.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 119.18 e o mais alto foi 122.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Materion Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
119.18 122.56
Faixa anual
69.10 123.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 117.55
- Open
- 120.80
- Bid
- 119.90
- Ask
- 120.20
- Low
- 119.18
- High
- 122.56
- Volume
- 165
- Mudança diária
- 2.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.10%
- Mudança anual
- 8.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh