クォートセクション
通貨 / MTRN
株に戻る

MTRN: Materion Corporation

122.17 USD 4.62 (3.93%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MTRNの今日の為替レートは、3.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり119.18の安値と122.69の高値で取引されました。

Materion Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MTRN News

1日のレンジ
119.18 122.69
1年のレンジ
69.10 123.21
以前の終値
117.55
始値
120.80
買値
122.17
買値
122.47
安値
119.18
高値
122.69
出来高
564
1日の変化
3.93%
1ヶ月の変化
12.11%
6ヶ月の変化
49.88%
1年の変化
10.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K