MTRN: Materion Corporation
122.17 USD 4.62 (3.93%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTRNの今日の為替レートは、3.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり119.18の安値と122.69の高値で取引されました。
Materion Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
119.18 122.69
1年のレンジ
69.10 123.21
- 以前の終値
- 117.55
- 始値
- 120.80
- 買値
- 122.17
- 買値
- 122.47
- 安値
- 119.18
- 高値
- 122.69
- 出来高
- 564
- 1日の変化
- 3.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 49.88%
- 1年の変化
- 10.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K