MTRN: Materion Corporation

120.33 USD 1.84 (1.51%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTRN ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 120.08 e ad un massimo di 122.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Materion Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
120.08 122.68
Intervallo Annuale
69.10 123.21
Chiusura Precedente
122.17
Apertura
122.12
Bid
120.33
Ask
120.63
Minimo
120.08
Massimo
122.68
Volume
196
Variazione giornaliera
-1.51%
Variazione Mensile
10.42%
Variazione Semestrale
47.63%
Variazione Annuale
8.65%
20 settembre, sabato