MTRN: Materion Corporation
120.33 USD 1.84 (1.51%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTRN ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 120.08 e ad un massimo di 122.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Materion Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
120.08 122.68
Intervallo Annuale
69.10 123.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 122.17
- Apertura
- 122.12
- Bid
- 120.33
- Ask
- 120.63
- Minimo
- 120.08
- Massimo
- 122.68
- Volume
- 196
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.65%
20 settembre, sabato