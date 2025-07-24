Currencies / MTRN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MTRN: Materion Corporation
114.15 USD 0.43 (0.38%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTRN exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.32 and at a high of 114.99.
Follow Materion Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTRN News
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Materion, Willdan Group, Build-A-Bear Workshop and NCS Multistage
- Look Beyond the Fed: Bet on 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows
- Materion (MTRN) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- MP Materials: The Defense Establishment Comes A-Calling (NYSE:MP)
- 4 High-Flying Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Buy Now
- Materion extends $150 million precious metals consignment facility with BMO
- Should You Buy Materion (MTRN) After Golden Cross?
- Maytronics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue falls 15% as competition intensifies
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Here's Why Momentum in Materion (MTRN) Should Keep going
- Materion grants special restricted stock units to CFO Shelly Chadwick
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Marubeni, Materion, Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I. de C.V, Euroseas and Shinhan Financial Group
- Zacks.com featured highlights Marubeni, Materion, Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I., Euroseas and Shinhan Financial
- Buy These 5 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Scoop Up Big Gains
- Materion declares $0.14 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Materion (MTRN) Stock
- Materion (MTRN) Q2 EPS Beats by 19%
- Materion (MTRN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Materion (MTRN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Materion Q2 2025 slides: Record margins and strong cash flow despite revenue dip
- Top Stock Picks for Week of July 28, 2025
- Bear of the Day: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Can Materion (MTRN) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Daily Range
113.32 114.99
Year Range
69.10 123.21
- Previous Close
- 114.58
- Open
- 114.66
- Bid
- 114.15
- Ask
- 114.45
- Low
- 113.32
- High
- 114.99
- Volume
- 145
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 4.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.04%
- Year Change
- 3.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%