MMS: Maximus Inc
88.44 USD 0.08 (0.09%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MMS para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.10 e o mais alto foi 88.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Maximus Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MMS Notícias
- Here's Why Maximus Stock Is a Great Pick for Your Portfolio
- Maximus expands stock buyback program to $400 million
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Warren Michael J. buys Maximus shares worth $1236
- Maximus (MMS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Maximus' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Rallies 4%
- Is Maximus (MMS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Earnings call transcript: Maximus Inc. beats Q3 2025 earnings expectations
- Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Maximus Q3 FY25 slides: Record EPS drives third consecutive guidance raise
- Gear Up for Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Faixa diária
88.10 88.64
Faixa anual
63.77 93.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.52
- Open
- 88.64
- Bid
- 88.44
- Ask
- 88.74
- Low
- 88.10
- High
- 88.64
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.41%
- Mudança anual
- -4.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh