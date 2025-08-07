Valute / MMS
MMS: Maximus Inc
88.99 USD 0.17 (0.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MMS ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.59 e ad un massimo di 89.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Maximus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MMS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.59 89.73
Intervallo Annuale
63.77 93.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 89.16
- Apertura
- 89.43
- Bid
- 88.99
- Ask
- 89.29
- Minimo
- 88.59
- Massimo
- 89.73
- Volume
- 1.117 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.89%
