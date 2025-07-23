Currencies / MMS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MMS: Maximus Inc
87.91 USD 0.12 (0.14%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMS exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.07 and at a high of 88.78.
Follow Maximus Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMS News
- Here's Why You Should Retain Fiserv Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Maximus expands stock buyback program to $400 million
- Here's Why TransUnion Stock Is a Great Pick Right Now
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Warren Michael J. buys Maximus shares worth $1236
- Rajan Gayathri of Maximus buys shares worth $3630
- Here's Why Interpublic Group Stock Is a Great Pick At Present
- Reasons Why You Should Retain Rollins Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Reasons to Retain Trane Technologies Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Reasons to Retain Charles River Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
- Inspired by Pepe - Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700K In Presale
- Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- McEwen Inc. grants stock options to executives under 2024 equity plan
- Maximus (MMS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Maximus' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Rallies 4%
- Is Maximus (MMS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Earnings call transcript: Maximus Inc. beats Q3 2025 earnings expectations
- Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Maximus Q3 FY25 slides: Record EPS drives third consecutive guidance raise
- Gear Up for Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Geo Group (GEO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Maximus secures $77 million Air Force cybersecurity contract
- Is Maximus (MMS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Daily Range
87.07 88.78
Year Range
63.77 93.73
- Previous Close
- 88.03
- Open
- 88.78
- Bid
- 87.91
- Ask
- 88.21
- Low
- 87.07
- High
- 88.78
- Volume
- 612
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.64%
- Year Change
- -5.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%