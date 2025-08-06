クォートセクション
MMS: Maximus Inc

89.16 USD 0.64 (0.72%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MMSの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.10の安値と89.80の高値で取引されました。

Maximus Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

MMS News

1日のレンジ
88.10 89.80
1年のレンジ
63.77 93.73
以前の終値
88.52
始値
88.64
買値
89.16
買値
89.46
安値
88.10
高値
89.80
出来高
1.073 K
1日の変化
0.72%
1ヶ月の変化
1.86%
6ヶ月の変化
30.47%
1年の変化
-3.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K