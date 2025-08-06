通貨 / MMS
MMS: Maximus Inc
89.16 USD 0.64 (0.72%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MMSの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.10の安値と89.80の高値で取引されました。
Maximus Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMS News
1日のレンジ
88.10 89.80
1年のレンジ
63.77 93.73
- 以前の終値
- 88.52
- 始値
- 88.64
- 買値
- 89.16
- 買値
- 89.46
- 安値
- 88.10
- 高値
- 89.80
- 出来高
- 1.073 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.47%
- 1年の変化
- -3.70%
