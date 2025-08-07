Dövizler / MMS
MMS: Maximus Inc
88.99 USD 0.17 (0.19%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MMS fiyatı bugün -0.19% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 88.59 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 89.73 aralığında işlem gördü.
Maximus Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
88.59 89.73
Yıllık aralık
63.77 93.73
- Önceki kapanış
- 89.16
- Açılış
- 89.43
- Satış
- 88.99
- Alış
- 89.29
- Düşük
- 88.59
- Yüksek
- 89.73
- Hacim
- 1.117 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.19%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.67%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 30.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- -3.89%
21 Eylül, Pazar