MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
33.16 USD 0.10 (0.30%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MBUU para hoje mudou para -0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.97 e o mais alto foi 34.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Malibu Boats Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
32.97 34.01
Faixa anual
24.43 47.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.26
- Open
- 33.54
- Bid
- 33.16
- Ask
- 33.46
- Low
- 32.97
- High
- 34.01
- Volume
- 142
- Mudança diária
- -0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.44%
- Mudança anual
- -13.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh