MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc

32.08 USD 1.30 (3.89%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MBUU ha avuto una variazione del -3.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.03 e ad un massimo di 33.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Malibu Boats Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.03 33.23
Intervallo Annuale
24.43 47.30
Chiusura Precedente
33.38
Apertura
33.16
Bid
32.08
Ask
32.38
Minimo
32.03
Massimo
33.23
Volume
564
Variazione giornaliera
-3.89%
Variazione Mensile
-1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
4.91%
Variazione Annuale
-16.46%
20 settembre, sabato