Valute / MBUU
MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
32.08 USD 1.30 (3.89%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MBUU ha avuto una variazione del -3.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.03 e ad un massimo di 33.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Malibu Boats Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MBUU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.03 33.23
Intervallo Annuale
24.43 47.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.38
- Apertura
- 33.16
- Bid
- 32.08
- Ask
- 32.38
- Minimo
- 32.03
- Massimo
- 33.23
- Volume
- 564
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.46%
20 settembre, sabato