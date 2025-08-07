Divisas / MBUU
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
33.26 USD 0.21 (0.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MBUU de hoy ha cambiado un -0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 35.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Malibu Boats Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBUU News
- Malibu Boats firma una asociación de seis años con la federación de deportes acuáticos
- Malibu Boats signs six-year partnership with watersports federation
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- DA Davidson lowers Malibu Boats stock price target on marine industry caution
- Company News for Aug 29, 2025
- Google, Pure Storage Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Malibu Boats Inc earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Malibu Boats Q4 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock tumbles
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Malibu Boats shares drop 6% as fiscal 2026 guidance disappoints investors
- Malibu Boats Q4 2025 slides: Strong quarter finish amid challenging fiscal year
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gear Up for Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Malibu Boats: This Rough Ride Could Get Rougher (NASDAQ:MBUU)
- BUUU Group completes $6 million IPO on NASDAQ
- BUUU Group begins trading on Nasdaq at $4 per share
- BUUU Group prices $6 million IPO, to list on NASDAQ
- PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Yeti (YETI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Rango diario
33.15 35.05
Rango anual
24.43 47.30
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.47
- Open
- 33.53
- Bid
- 33.26
- Ask
- 33.56
- Low
- 33.15
- High
- 35.05
- Volumen
- 720
- Cambio diario
- -0.63%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.76%
- Cambio anual
- -13.39%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B