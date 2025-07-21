通貨 / MBUU
MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
33.38 USD 0.12 (0.36%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MBUUの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.92の安値と34.01の高値で取引されました。
Malibu Boats Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MBUU News
- Malibu Boats signs six-year partnership with watersports federation
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- DA Davidson lowers Malibu Boats stock price target on marine industry caution
- Company News for Aug 29, 2025
- Google, Pure Storage Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Malibu Boats Inc earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Malibu Boats Q4 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock tumbles
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Malibu Boats shares drop 6% as fiscal 2026 guidance disappoints investors
- Malibu Boats Q4 2025 slides: Strong quarter finish amid challenging fiscal year
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gear Up for Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Malibu Boats: This Rough Ride Could Get Rougher (NASDAQ:MBUU)
- BUUU Group completes $6 million IPO on NASDAQ
- BUUU Group begins trading on Nasdaq at $4 per share
- BUUU Group prices $6 million IPO, to list on NASDAQ
- PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Yeti (YETI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stifel raises Badger Meter stock price target to $233 on AMI demand
1日のレンジ
32.92 34.01
1年のレンジ
24.43 47.30
- 以前の終値
- 33.26
- 始値
- 33.54
- 買値
- 33.38
- 買値
- 33.68
- 安値
- 32.92
- 高値
- 34.01
- 出来高
- 456
- 1日の変化
- 0.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.16%
- 1年の変化
- -13.07%
