货币 / MBUU
MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
34.00 USD 0.53 (1.58%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MBUU汇率已更改1.58%。当日，交易品种以低点33.29和高点34.11进行交易。
关注Malibu Boats Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
33.29 34.11
年范围
24.43 47.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.47
- 开盘价
- 33.53
- 卖价
- 34.00
- 买价
- 34.30
- 最低价
- 33.29
- 最高价
- 34.11
- 交易量
- 331
- 日变化
- 1.58%
- 月变化
- 4.68%
- 6个月变化
- 11.18%
- 年变化
- -11.46%
