통화 / MBUU
MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
32.08 USD 1.30 (3.89%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MBUU 환율이 오늘 -3.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.03이고 고가는 33.23이었습니다.
Malibu Boats Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBUU News
- Malibu Boats signs six-year partnership with watersports federation
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- DA Davidson lowers Malibu Boats stock price target on marine industry caution
- Company News for Aug 29, 2025
- Google, Pure Storage Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Malibu Boats Inc earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Malibu Boats Q4 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock tumbles
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Malibu Boats shares drop 6% as fiscal 2026 guidance disappoints investors
- Malibu Boats Q4 2025 slides: Strong quarter finish amid challenging fiscal year
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gear Up for Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Malibu Boats: This Rough Ride Could Get Rougher (NASDAQ:MBUU)
- BUUU Group completes $6 million IPO on NASDAQ
- BUUU Group begins trading on Nasdaq at $4 per share
- BUUU Group prices $6 million IPO, to list on NASDAQ
- PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Yeti (YETI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stifel raises Badger Meter stock price target to $233 on AMI demand
일일 변동 비율
32.03 33.23
년간 변동
24.43 47.30
- 이전 종가
- 33.38
- 시가
- 33.16
- Bid
- 32.08
- Ask
- 32.38
- 저가
- 32.03
- 고가
- 33.23
- 볼륨
- 564
- 일일 변동
- -3.89%
- 월 변동
- -1.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.46%
20 9월, 토요일