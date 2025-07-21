Dövizler / MBUU
MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
32.08 USD 1.30 (3.89%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MBUU fiyatı bugün -3.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.03 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.23 aralığında işlem gördü.
Malibu Boats Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
32.03 33.23
Yıllık aralık
24.43 47.30
- Önceki kapanış
- 33.38
- Açılış
- 33.16
- Satış
- 32.08
- Alış
- 32.38
- Düşük
- 32.03
- Yüksek
- 33.23
- Hacim
- 564
- Günlük değişim
- -3.89%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.23%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- -16.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar