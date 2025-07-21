FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MBUU
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc

32.08 USD 1.30 (3.89%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MBUU fiyatı bugün -3.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.03 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.23 aralığında işlem gördü.

Malibu Boats Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MBUU haberleri

Günlük aralık
32.03 33.23
Yıllık aralık
24.43 47.30
Önceki kapanış
33.38
Açılış
33.16
Satış
32.08
Alış
32.38
Düşük
32.03
Yüksek
33.23
Hacim
564
Günlük değişim
-3.89%
Aylık değişim
-1.23%
6 aylık değişim
4.91%
Yıllık değişim
-16.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar