MBUU: Malibu Boats Inc
33.47 USD 0.17 (0.51%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBUU exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.11 and at a high of 34.12.
Follow Malibu Boats Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
33.11 34.12
Year Range
24.43 47.30
- Previous Close
- 33.30
- Open
- 33.35
- Bid
- 33.47
- Ask
- 33.77
- Low
- 33.11
- High
- 34.12
- Volume
- 426
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 3.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.45%
- Year Change
- -12.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%