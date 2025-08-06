Moedas / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
318.92 USD 2.11 (0.67%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JLL para hoje mudou para 0.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 317.00 e o mais alto foi 319.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JLL Notícias
Faixa diária
317.00 319.58
Faixa anual
194.36 322.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 316.81
- Open
- 317.00
- Bid
- 318.92
- Ask
- 319.22
- Low
- 317.00
- High
- 319.58
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- 0.67%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.12%
- Mudança anual
- 19.49%
