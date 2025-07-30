Currencies / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
311.43 USD 2.19 (0.70%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JLL exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 309.26 and at a high of 315.08.
Follow Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JLL News
Daily Range
309.26 315.08
Year Range
194.36 316.79
- Previous Close
- 313.62
- Open
- 315.08
- Bid
- 311.43
- Ask
- 311.73
- Low
- 309.26
- High
- 315.08
- Volume
- 310
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- 5.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.09%
- Year Change
- 16.68%
