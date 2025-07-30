QuotesSections
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

311.43 USD 2.19 (0.70%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JLL exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 309.26 and at a high of 315.08.

Follow Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JLL News

Daily Range
309.26 315.08
Year Range
194.36 316.79
Previous Close
313.62
Open
315.08
Bid
311.43
Ask
311.73
Low
309.26
High
315.08
Volume
310
Daily Change
-0.70%
Month Change
5.51%
6 Months Change
26.09%
Year Change
16.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%