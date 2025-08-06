Devises / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
318.61 USD 1.15 (0.36%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de JLL a changé de -0.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 315.93 et à un maximum de 320.69.
Suivez la dynamique Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
JLL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
315.93 320.69
Range Annuel
194.36 322.36
- Clôture Précédente
- 319.76
- Ouverture
- 320.69
- Bid
- 318.61
- Ask
- 318.91
- Plus Bas
- 315.93
- Plus Haut
- 320.69
- Volume
- 615
- Changement quotidien
- -0.36%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.94%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 28.99%
- Changement Annuel
- 19.37%
20 septembre, samedi