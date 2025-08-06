CotationsSections
Devises / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

318.61 USD 1.15 (0.36%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de JLL a changé de -0.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 315.93 et à un maximum de 320.69.

Suivez la dynamique Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
315.93 320.69
Range Annuel
194.36 322.36
Clôture Précédente
319.76
Ouverture
320.69
Bid
318.61
Ask
318.91
Plus Bas
315.93
Plus Haut
320.69
Volume
615
Changement quotidien
-0.36%
Changement Mensuel
7.94%
Changement à 6 Mois
28.99%
Changement Annuel
19.37%
