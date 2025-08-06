クォートセクション
通貨 / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

319.76 USD 2.95 (0.93%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JLLの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり317.00の安値と321.30の高値で取引されました。

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
317.00 321.30
1年のレンジ
194.36 322.36
以前の終値
316.81
始値
317.00
買値
319.76
買値
320.06
安値
317.00
高値
321.30
出来高
514
1日の変化
0.93%
1ヶ月の変化
8.33%
6ヶ月の変化
29.46%
1年の変化
19.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K