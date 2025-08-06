通貨 / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
319.76 USD 2.95 (0.93%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JLLの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり317.00の安値と321.30の高値で取引されました。
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
317.00 321.30
1年のレンジ
194.36 322.36
- 以前の終値
- 316.81
- 始値
- 317.00
- 買値
- 319.76
- 買値
- 320.06
- 安値
- 317.00
- 高値
- 321.30
- 出来高
- 514
- 1日の変化
- 0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.46%
- 1年の変化
- 19.80%
