货币 / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
311.57 USD 2.05 (0.65%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JLL汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点309.26和高点315.08进行交易。
关注Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
309.26 315.08
年范围
194.36 319.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 313.62
- 开盘价
- 315.08
- 卖价
- 311.57
- 买价
- 311.87
- 最低价
- 309.26
- 最高价
- 315.08
- 交易量
- 629
- 日变化
- -0.65%
- 月变化
- 5.56%
- 6个月变化
- 26.14%
- 年变化
- 16.73%
