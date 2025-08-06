CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

316.81 USD 5.24 (1.68%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de JLL de hoy ha cambiado un 1.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 314.22, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 322.36.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
314.22 322.36
Rango anual
194.36 322.36
Cierres anteriores
311.57
Open
314.54
Bid
316.81
Ask
317.11
Low
314.22
High
322.36
Volumen
859
Cambio diario
1.68%
Cambio mensual
7.33%
Cambio a 6 meses
28.26%
Cambio anual
18.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B