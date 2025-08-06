Valute / JLL
JLL: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
318.61 USD 1.15 (0.36%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JLL ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 315.93 e ad un massimo di 320.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
315.93 320.69
Intervallo Annuale
194.36 322.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 319.76
- Apertura
- 320.69
- Bid
- 318.61
- Ask
- 318.91
- Minimo
- 315.93
- Massimo
- 320.69
- Volume
- 615
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.37%
20 settembre, sabato