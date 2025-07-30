Moedas / IDA
IDA: IDACORP Inc
124.73 USD 0.59 (0.47%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IDA para hoje mudou para -0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 124.16 e o mais alto foi 125.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IDACORP Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
124.16 125.00
Faixa anual
99.86 128.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 125.32
- Open
- 124.17
- Bid
- 124.73
- Ask
- 125.03
- Low
- 124.16
- High
- 125.00
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- -0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.50%
- Mudança anual
- 21.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh