通貨 / IDA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IDA: IDACORP Inc
125.63 USD 0.31 (0.25%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IDAの今日の為替レートは、0.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.16の安値と126.48の高値で取引されました。
IDACORP Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDA News
- IDACORP stock: Powering Idaho's Unprecedented Economic Expansion (NYSE:IDA)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Is Iberdrola (IBDRY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
- Here's Why IDACORP Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Away
- Will Hydropower's Dominance in Clean Energy Benefit GE Vernova?
- Reasons to Include National Grid Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Idacorp stock hits all-time high at 126.71 USD
- Southern Company Q2 Earnings Beat as Utility Sales Grow
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- IDACORP (IDA) Q2 Net Income Rises 7%
- IDACORP Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag, EPS View Narrowed
- IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IDACORP, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IDA)
- IDACORP Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $1.76 as customer growth drives earnings
- Earnings call transcript: IDACORP beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast, raises guidance
- IDACORP earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- IdaCorp (IDA) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Buy as Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady
- Idacorp stock hits all-time high at 125.77 USD
- Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Pinnacle West Capital to Release Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- Public Service Enterprise Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
1日のレンジ
124.16 126.48
1年のレンジ
99.86 128.40
- 以前の終値
- 125.32
- 始値
- 124.17
- 買値
- 125.63
- 買値
- 125.93
- 安値
- 124.16
- 高値
- 126.48
- 出来高
- 294
- 1日の変化
- 0.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.27%
- 1年の変化
- 22.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K