クォートセクション
通貨 / IDA
株に戻る

IDA: IDACORP Inc

125.63 USD 0.31 (0.25%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IDAの今日の為替レートは、0.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.16の安値と126.48の高値で取引されました。

IDACORP Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDA News

1日のレンジ
124.16 126.48
1年のレンジ
99.86 128.40
以前の終値
125.32
始値
124.17
買値
125.63
買値
125.93
安値
124.16
高値
126.48
出来高
294
1日の変化
0.25%
1ヶ月の変化
0.81%
6ヶ月の変化
8.27%
1年の変化
22.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K