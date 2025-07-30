Currencies / IDA
IDA: IDACORP Inc
124.96 USD 0.65 (0.52%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IDA exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.90 and at a high of 126.09.
Follow IDACORP Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IDA News
Daily Range
124.90 126.09
Year Range
99.86 128.40
- Previous Close
- 125.61
- Open
- 125.38
- Bid
- 124.96
- Ask
- 125.26
- Low
- 124.90
- High
- 126.09
- Volume
- 698
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.70%
- Year Change
- 21.36%
