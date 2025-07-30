QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IDA
Tornare a Azioni

IDA: IDACORP Inc

125.66 USD 0.03 (0.02%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IDA ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.49 e ad un massimo di 126.44.

Segui le dinamiche di IDACORP Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
125.49 126.44
Intervallo Annuale
99.86 128.40
Chiusura Precedente
125.63
Apertura
125.49
Bid
125.66
Ask
125.96
Minimo
125.49
Massimo
126.44
Volume
426
Variazione giornaliera
0.02%
Variazione Mensile
0.83%
Variazione Semestrale
8.30%
Variazione Annuale
22.04%
20 settembre, sabato