IDA: IDACORP Inc
125.66 USD 0.03 (0.02%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IDA ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.49 e ad un massimo di 126.44.
Segui le dinamiche di IDACORP Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IDA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
125.49 126.44
Intervallo Annuale
99.86 128.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 125.63
- Apertura
- 125.49
- Bid
- 125.66
- Ask
- 125.96
- Minimo
- 125.49
- Massimo
- 126.44
- Volume
- 426
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.04%
20 settembre, sabato