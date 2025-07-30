Divisas / IDA
IDA: IDACORP Inc
125.32 USD 0.81 (0.65%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IDA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 124.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 126.04.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IDACORP Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IDA News
Rango diario
124.97 126.04
Rango anual
99.86 128.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 124.51
- Open
- 125.45
- Bid
- 125.32
- Ask
- 125.62
- Low
- 124.97
- High
- 126.04
- Volumen
- 526
- Cambio diario
- 0.65%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.56%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.01%
- Cambio anual
- 21.71%
