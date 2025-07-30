CotizacionesSecciones
IDA: IDACORP Inc

125.32 USD 0.81 (0.65%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IDA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 124.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 126.04.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IDACORP Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
124.97 126.04
Rango anual
99.86 128.40
Cierres anteriores
124.51
Open
125.45
Bid
125.32
Ask
125.62
Low
124.97
High
126.04
Volumen
526
Cambio diario
0.65%
Cambio mensual
0.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.01%
Cambio anual
21.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B