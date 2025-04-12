Moedas / GHC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GHC: Graham Holdings Company
1149.42 USD 9.20 (0.81%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GHC para hoje mudou para 0.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1143.31 e o mais alto foi 1157.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Graham Holdings Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHC Notícias
- Ações da Graham Holdings atingem máxima histórica de US$ 1.153,30
- Graham Holdings stock hits all-time high at 1153.3 USD
- Graham Holdings stock reaches all-time high at 1112.84 USD
- Graham Holdings stock reaches all-time high at 1082.0 USD
- Graham Holdings stock hits all-time high at 1016.0 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Graham (GHC) Q2 Revenue Rises 3%
- Graham Holdings surges as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Graham Holdings earnings beat by $4.18, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Graham Holdings: Misunderstood, But Not Mispriced (NYSE:GHC)
- Media Alert: House of Good Presents the Well+Good Sho
- Kaplan Wins Test Prep Innovation of the Year Designation in EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program for its Groundbreaking Partnership with the State of Illinois
- Kaplan Named to Newsweek’s List of the 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces ®
- Kaplan Wins the Association for Talent Development’s Prestigious 2025 BEST Award for Commitment to Workplace Talent Development Practices
- Kaplan Survey: Political Climate and 2024 Election Results Are Driving Law School Applicant Surge
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Sector Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
Faixa diária
1143.31 1157.01
Faixa anual
771.70 1199.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 1140.22
- Open
- 1147.74
- Bid
- 1149.42
- Ask
- 1149.72
- Low
- 1143.31
- High
- 1157.01
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- 0.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.11%
- Mudança anual
- 42.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh