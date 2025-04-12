QuotesSections
GHC
GHC: Graham Holdings Company

1144.43 USD 15.57 (1.34%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GHC exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1138.92 and at a high of 1199.99.

Follow Graham Holdings Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1138.92 1199.99
Year Range
771.70 1199.99
Previous Close
1160.00
Open
1157.85
Bid
1144.43
Ask
1144.73
Low
1138.92
High
1199.99
Volume
25
Daily Change
-1.34%
Month Change
7.26%
6 Months Change
18.59%
Year Change
42.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%