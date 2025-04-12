Currencies / GHC
GHC: Graham Holdings Company
1144.43 USD 15.57 (1.34%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GHC exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1138.92 and at a high of 1199.99.
Follow Graham Holdings Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
1138.92 1199.99
Year Range
771.70 1199.99
- Previous Close
- 1160.00
- Open
- 1157.85
- Bid
- 1144.43
- Ask
- 1144.73
- Low
- 1138.92
- High
- 1199.99
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- 7.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.59%
- Year Change
- 42.12%
