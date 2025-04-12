货币 / GHC
GHC: Graham Holdings Company
1146.00 USD 4.57 (0.40%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GHC汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点1141.51和高点1158.51进行交易。
关注Graham Holdings Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GHC新闻
- Graham Holdings股票创历史新高，达1153.3 USD
- Graham Holdings stock reaches all-time high at 1112.84 USD
- Graham Holdings stock reaches all-time high at 1082.0 USD
- Graham Holdings stock hits all-time high at 1016.0 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Graham (GHC) Q2 Revenue Rises 3%
- Graham Holdings surges as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Graham Holdings earnings beat by $4.18, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Graham Holdings: Misunderstood, But Not Mispriced (NYSE:GHC)
- Media Alert: House of Good Presents the Well+Good Sho
- Kaplan Wins Test Prep Innovation of the Year Designation in EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program for its Groundbreaking Partnership with the State of Illinois
- Kaplan Named to Newsweek’s List of the 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces ®
- Kaplan Wins the Association for Talent Development’s Prestigious 2025 BEST Award for Commitment to Workplace Talent Development Practices
- Kaplan Survey: Political Climate and 2024 Election Results Are Driving Law School Applicant Surge
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Sector Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
日范围
1141.51 1158.51
年范围
771.70 1199.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 1141.43
- 开盘价
- 1149.25
- 卖价
- 1146.00
- 买价
- 1146.30
- 最低价
- 1141.51
- 最高价
- 1158.51
- 交易量
- 47
- 日变化
- 0.40%
- 月变化
- 7.40%
- 6个月变化
- 18.76%
- 年变化
- 42.32%
