GHC: Graham Holdings Company

1149.70 USD 10.46 (0.90%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GHC a changé de -0.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1140.90 et à un maximum de 1167.90.

Suivez la dynamique Graham Holdings Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
1140.90 1167.90
Range Annuel
771.70 1199.99
Clôture Précédente
1160.16
Ouverture
1140.90
Bid
1149.70
Ask
1150.00
Plus Bas
1140.90
Plus Haut
1167.90
Volume
39
Changement quotidien
-0.90%
Changement Mensuel
7.75%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.14%
Changement Annuel
42.78%
