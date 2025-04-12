Valute / GHC
GHC: Graham Holdings Company
1149.70 USD 10.46 (0.90%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GHC ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1140.90 e ad un massimo di 1167.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Graham Holdings Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1140.90 1167.90
Intervallo Annuale
771.70 1199.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1160.16
- Apertura
- 1140.90
- Bid
- 1149.70
- Ask
- 1150.00
- Minimo
- 1140.90
- Massimo
- 1167.90
- Volume
- 39
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 42.78%
20 settembre, sabato