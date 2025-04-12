QuotazioniSezioni
GHC: Graham Holdings Company

1149.70 USD 10.46 (0.90%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GHC ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1140.90 e ad un massimo di 1167.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Graham Holdings Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1140.90 1167.90
Intervallo Annuale
771.70 1199.99
Chiusura Precedente
1160.16
Apertura
1140.90
Bid
1149.70
Ask
1150.00
Minimo
1140.90
Massimo
1167.90
Volume
39
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
7.75%
Variazione Semestrale
19.14%
Variazione Annuale
42.78%
