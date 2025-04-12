CotizacionesSecciones
GHC: Graham Holdings Company

1140.22 USD 1.21 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GHC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1139.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1158.51.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
1139.61 1158.51
Rango anual
771.70 1199.99
Cierres anteriores
1141.43
Open
1149.25
Bid
1140.22
Ask
1140.52
Low
1139.61
High
1158.51
Volumen
55
Cambio diario
-0.11%
Cambio mensual
6.86%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.16%
Cambio anual
41.60%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B