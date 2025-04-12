Divisas / GHC
GHC: Graham Holdings Company
1140.22 USD 1.21 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GHC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1139.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1158.51.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Graham Holdings Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
1139.61 1158.51
Rango anual
771.70 1199.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 1141.43
- Open
- 1149.25
- Bid
- 1140.22
- Ask
- 1140.52
- Low
- 1139.61
- High
- 1158.51
- Volumen
- 55
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.16%
- Cambio anual
- 41.60%
