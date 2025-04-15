CotaçõesSeções
FTCS
FTCS: First Trust Capital Strength ETF

92.47 USD 0.09 (0.10%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FTCS para hoje mudou para -0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 92.26 e o mais alto foi 92.76.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Capital Strength ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

FTCS Notícias

Faixa diária
92.26 92.76
Faixa anual
80.66 94.37
Fechamento anterior
92.56
Open
92.76
Bid
92.47
Ask
92.77
Low
92.26
High
92.76
Volume
801
Mudança diária
-0.10%
Mudança mensal
-0.31%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.40%
Mudança anual
1.88%
21 setembro, domingo