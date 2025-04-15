Moedas / FTCS
FTCS: First Trust Capital Strength ETF
92.47 USD 0.09 (0.10%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTCS para hoje mudou para -0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 92.26 e o mais alto foi 92.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Capital Strength ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
92.26 92.76
Faixa anual
80.66 94.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 92.56
- Open
- 92.76
- Bid
- 92.47
- Ask
- 92.77
- Low
- 92.26
- High
- 92.76
- Volume
- 801
- Mudança diária
- -0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.40%
- Mudança anual
- 1.88%
21 setembro, domingo