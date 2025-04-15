QuotesSections
Currencies / FTCS
Back to US Stock Market

FTCS: First Trust Capital Strength ETF

92.47 USD 0.09 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTCS exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.26 and at a high of 92.76.

Follow First Trust Capital Strength ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTCS News

Daily Range
92.26 92.76
Year Range
80.66 94.37
Previous Close
92.56
Open
92.76
Bid
92.47
Ask
92.77
Low
92.26
High
92.76
Volume
801
Daily Change
-0.10%
Month Change
-0.31%
6 Months Change
3.40%
Year Change
1.88%
21 September, Sunday