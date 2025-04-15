Currencies / FTCS
FTCS: First Trust Capital Strength ETF
92.47 USD 0.09 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTCS exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.26 and at a high of 92.76.
Follow First Trust Capital Strength ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
92.26 92.76
Year Range
80.66 94.37
- Previous Close
- 92.56
- Open
- 92.76
- Bid
- 92.47
- Ask
- 92.77
- Low
- 92.26
- High
- 92.76
- Volume
- 801
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.40%
- Year Change
- 1.88%
21 September, Sunday