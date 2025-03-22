Moedas / FSV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FSV: FirstService Corporation
203.26 USD 0.05 (0.02%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FSV para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 203.16 e o mais alto foi 203.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FirstService Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSV Notícias
- FirstService Corp stock hits all-time high at 202.8 USD
- FirstService Corp stock hits 52-week high at $201.85
- CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Earnings call transcript: FirstService beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- FirstService Corp stock hits 52-week high at 201.15 USD
- Is FirstService (FSV) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Wasatch International Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAISX)
- FirstService (FSV) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- FirstService stock price target raised to $225 from $217 at BMO Capital
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.16%
- FirstService Corp stock hits 52-week high at 197.88 USD
- FirstService FSV Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FirstService (FSV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- FirstService beats Q2 estimates as earnings surge on strong margin expansion
- FirstService earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- FirstService February 2025 presentation: 17% revenue growth caps strong 2024 performance
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Fidelity Special Values PLC to feature on QuotedData show
- FirstService expands with Utah fire protection acquisitions
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- 21 Upcoming Dividend Increases To Finish Q1
- Wasatch International Select Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
Faixa diária
203.16 203.47
Faixa anual
153.13 209.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 203.21
- Open
- 203.31
- Bid
- 203.26
- Ask
- 203.56
- Low
- 203.16
- High
- 203.47
- Volume
- 4
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.27%
- Mudança anual
- 10.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh