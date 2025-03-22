CotizacionesSecciones
FSV: FirstService Corporation

203.21 USD 0.54 (0.27%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FSV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 202.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 205.50.

FSV News

Rango diario
202.82 205.50
Rango anual
153.13 209.66
Cierres anteriores
202.67
Open
203.78
Bid
203.21
Ask
203.51
Low
202.82
High
205.50
Volumen
226
Cambio diario
0.27%
Cambio mensual
2.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
21.24%
Cambio anual
10.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B