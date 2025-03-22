Divisas / FSV
FSV: FirstService Corporation
203.21 USD 0.54 (0.27%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FSV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 202.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 205.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas FirstService Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
202.82 205.50
Rango anual
153.13 209.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 202.67
- Open
- 203.78
- Bid
- 203.21
- Ask
- 203.51
- Low
- 202.82
- High
- 205.50
- Volumen
- 226
- Cambio diario
- 0.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.51%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.24%
- Cambio anual
- 10.90%
